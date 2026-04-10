56 Year Old Suspect from Chilliwack, Arrested After Disturbance at Hope Save-On Foods

Hope – On Thursday April 9, (at 1:28PM), Hope RCMP responded to a hold-up alarm at the Save-On Foods located at 559 Old Hope Princeton Way.

A man had entered the store and caused a disturbance by yelling, screaming and throwing items. During the incident, the man assaulted a staff member and displayed a knife when confronted. The man fled from the store after taking some food items.

The man subsequently crossed the parking lot to a nearby liquor store, where he stole a bottle of liquor before fleeing the area on a bike.

Police located and arrested the individual without further incident. A 56-year-old man from Chilliwack is now facing several charges. No one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.

“The information and description provided by witnesses and the quick actions of the responding officers lead to the successful arrest of the suspect.” Says Staff Sergeant Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.