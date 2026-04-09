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RCMP Search for Dion Fraser of Seabird Island

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RCMP Search for Dion Fraser of Seabird Island

Seabird Island/Hope/Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Dion Fraser, who was reported missing on April 7, 2026.

Description of Dion Fraser:

  • Indigenous male
  • 37 years old
  • 5’9”
  • 170 lbs
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown Eyes

Since Dion Fraser’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Dion Fraser remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Dion Fraser’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dion Fraser is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 10-50-14 RCMP seek public assistance in locating Dion Fraser Royal Canadian Mounted Police

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