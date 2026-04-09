Métis Nation British Columbia Board of Directors Removes President Walter Mineault

Surrey – The Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) Board of Directors voted to remove President Walter Mineault for breaching his fiduciary duty to MNBC and Métis Citizens.

From their release: We reached this decision after careful consideration of an independent review into President Mineault’s conduct and advice and counsel given to us by our Métis Nation Governing Assembly. We wish Mr. Mineault best in his future endeavours.

An election to replace Mr. Mineault will be called soon. In the meantime, Vice President Melanie Allard has been appointed Interim President.

In the spirit of Otipemisiwak, the people who govern themselves, all of us care deeply for our Nation. Although we may go through difficult times, we are always stronger when we are together.

The Board of Directors

Métis Nation British Columbia

This statement is available to read on their website: www.mnbc.ca/president-removed