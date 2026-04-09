Greendale Acres – 104th Annual Plowing Match & Tractor Day – April 11 and 12

Greendale/Chilliwack – The 104th Chilliwack Plowing Match Saturday, April 11th from 9AM – 6PM
Step into a cherished local historical event and experience the sights, sounds, and skills of classic farming.
Watch live plowing competitions with antique tractors and horses, enjoy a pancake breakfast by donation, take a wagon ride, and explore the farm in full spring bloom.
Highlights include:
• Live plowing competition
• Pancake breakfast (by donation 9-10am)
• Blacksmith & farrier demonstrations• Learn to plow experience
• Live music (1-4pm)
• Full farm access + animal visits + tulip fields
Tractor Day at Greendale AcresSunday, April 12th from 10AM – 6PM
A full day of tractors, hands-on learning, and family-friendly farm fun set against a backdrop of vibrant spring blooms.
Get up close with farm equipment, hop on a wagon ride, and try your hand at plowing while soaking in the beauty of the season.
What to expect:
• Tractor & machinery displays
• Learn to plow experience
• Pancake breakfast (by donation)
• Face painting (11:30–2:30)
• Animal visits + farm play + blooming tulips