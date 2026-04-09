Greendale Acres – 104th Annual Plowing Match & Tractor Day – April 11 and 12

Greendale/Chilliwack – The 104th Chilliwack Plowing Match Saturday, April 11th from 9AM – 6PM

Step into a cherished local historical event and experience the sights, sounds, and skills of classic farming.

Watch live plowing competitions with antique tractors and horses, enjoy a pancake breakfast by donation, take a wagon ride, and explore the farm in full spring bloom.

Highlights include:

• Live plowing competition

• Pancake breakfast (by donation 9-10am)

• Blacksmith & farrier demonstrations• Learn to plow experience

• Live music (1-4pm)

• Full farm access + animal visits + tulip fields

Tractor Day at Greendale AcresSunday, April 12th from 10AM – 6PM

A full day of tractors, hands-on learning, and family-friendly farm fun set against a backdrop of vibrant spring blooms.

Get up close with farm equipment, hop on a wagon ride, and try your hand at plowing while soaking in the beauty of the season.

What to expect:

• Tractor & machinery displays

• Learn to plow experience

• Pancake breakfast (by donation)

• Face painting (11:30–2:30)

• Animal visits + farm play + blooming tulips