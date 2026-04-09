April UPDATE – Highway 11 Interchange at Highway 1

Abbotsford – Major work is underwasy on the construction of the Highway 11 Interchange Project.

This work is part of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program: widening Highway 1, facilitating efficient goods movement and improving safety and reliability for the region.

“People in the Fraser Valley rely on safe, efficient highways every day, whether they’re commuting to work, transporting goods, or visiting family,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “The Highway 11 Interchange Project will reduce congestion, improve travel times and strengthen connections that will benefit communities across the region for years to come.”



Improved mobility coming to the Fraser Valley

The replacement of the interchange at Highway 11 will accommodate increased traffic volumes by adding an additional lane in each direction, making travel easier throughout the region.

Work on Highway 1 will include widening 2.1 kilometres of the highway from McKenzie Road to just east of the Highway 11 Interchange. That work includes new HOV/EV lanes, as well as bus-on-shoulder lanes and an extension of the westbound truck climbing lane, improving traffic flow and transit efficiency.

Improvements will also be made to the intersections at Highway 11/Marshall Road and Highway 11/Delair Road. In addition, the project will enhance active-transportation connections, including multi-use paths, sidewalks and bike lanes.



More enhancements coming for Highway 1

The Highway 11 Interchange Project is the feature of Phase 3B of the overall widening program, with $2.65 billion in provincial funding, and is expected to be complete in 2031.

The Province announced in December 2025 the $242-million award for the design-build contract to Metro Vancouver (Infrastructure) Partnership, a joint venture between Hall Constructors, Jacob Bros. and EBC Inc.

As work on the corridor continues, two additional major-works contracts in Phase 3B will advance this year, including the contract for work on Mainline East. This contract has recently been awarded to Jakes Construction, based out of Chilliwack, for $118 million. The project will widen approximately 4.6 kilometres of Highway 1 and add HOV/EV and bus-on-shoulder lanes. Construction updates will be released later in the spring.

The Highway 11 Interchange Project and additional work on the corridor advances B.C.’s Look West economic and job creation strategy, marking another milestone in the ongoing work to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley. The project is helping to build a safer, stronger and more resilient transportation network.



Traffic impacts expected, business access maintained

Now that major work has started at Highway 11, drivers are advised to expect construction speed-zone limits, lane shifting and overnight lane closures.

Surrounding businesses will remain open and accessible during construction and the public is encouraged to continue supporting local businesses in the area.

A reduced speed limit of 50 km/h on Highway 11 will be in place. Drivers are reminded to slow down, allow extra travel time, obey signage and traffic-control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

These traffic patterns are needed to allow work to progress safely on this phase of the program.

For the most current traffic information, check: www.DriveBC.ca

Ross Siemens, mayor, Abbotsford – “As the hub of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford sees more than 80,000 vehicles travel through our community on highways every day, connecting people, supporting local businesses and moving goods across the region. Upgrades to the Highway 11 interchange are an important step in reducing congestion and improving traffic safety for residents, commuters and commercial traffic alike. We welcome the start of major construction, which will help ensure our transportation network can continue to support a growing community and a strong regional and national economy, now and into the future.”