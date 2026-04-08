Scam Alert – Buying Fake Gold In Parking Lots

Fraser Valley – Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are warning the public about an increase in scams involving individuals attempting to sell suspected fake gold in parking lots, in some cases taking victims’ jewelry.

In recent incidents in Hope and Chilliwack, individuals have been approached in parking lots by individuals claiming to be in urgent need of money. They often offer what they describe as “gold” jewelry at a discounted price, insisting on a quick transaction. During the interaction, victims may be distracted or confused, allowing suspects to swap items or remove the victim’s genuine jewelry without their knowledge.

Police are reminding the public:

Do not purchase jewelry or other valuables from strangers in parking lots or roadside locations.

Be cautious of anyone pressuring you to act quickly or creating a sense of urgency.

Keep your personal belongings secure and avoid handing them to unknown individuals.

Trust your instincts, if something feels off, walk away.

If you are approached in this manner, safely disengage and report the incident to police. If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact your local police department as soon as possible.

Officers continue to investigate these incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

BC Newsroom: Police warn public of “Fake Gold” scam targeting parking lots | Royal Canadian Mounted Police