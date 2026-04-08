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OPINION – MLA Banman Speaking in Legislature on Police Restrictions and the Cole Road and Whatcom Encampments (VIDEO)

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OPINION – MLA Banman Speaking in Legislature on Police Restrictions and the Cole Road and Whatcom Encampments (VIDEO)

Abbotsford/Victoria – This week, Bruce Banman MLA Abbotsford South released his Question Period comments to social media on concerns about police presence and the Whatcom and Cole Road homeless camps.

“I stood in Question Period to ask the Minister of Transportation why police are being prevented from properly doing their jobs at the encampments near Cole Road and Whatcom Road.

Residents have been raising serious safety concerns for years. Those concerns are growing, not improving.

And yet, nothing has changed.

This is not fair to the people living in these neighbourhoods. It is not fair to local businesses. And it is not fair to those living in the encampments who need real support and a path forward.

Police need the ability to do their jobs. Communities need to feel safe. And those struggling need access to meaningful help, including treatment and housing.

What we are seeing right now is a failure to act.

I will continue to press the government for answers and push for real solutions that address both safety and recovery.”

Video link is here – https://www.facebook.com/reel/792716677250893

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