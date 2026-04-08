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March 31 Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

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March 31 Inmate Assault at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On March 31, 2026, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailant has been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

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