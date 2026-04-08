EXTENSION to May 4 – the Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital will Temporarily Operate from 8AM to 5PM

Surrey/Mission – (From Fraser Health media release): APRIL 7 UPDATE – From Tuesday, April 7 to Monday, May 4, the Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital will temporarily operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to support the community with safe, consistent access to emergency care aligned with available staffing.

After 5:00 p.m., emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic care, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

At the same time, an $18 million expansion and renovation project of the Emergency Department to restore and significantly upgrade the facility following major flood damage in 2024 is being accelerated to increase treatment capacity and deliver a modern, more resilient care environment, as quickly as possible. During the temporary change in hours, construction continues to be fast-tracked as much as possible to minimize overall project timelines. We continue to pursue opportunities to further expedite this work as we know that completing it is key to our recruitment efforts.

APRIL 1 UPDATE – From Wednesday, April 1 to Monday, April 6, the Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital will temporarily operate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to support the community with safe, consistent access to emergency care aligned with available staffing.

After 5:00 p.m., emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic care, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

We are continuing to make every effort to prevent further service adaptations. If any future adaptations are required, we will communicate them to the community in advance.

We know how important access to emergency care is for the community. These temporary hours of operation help us provide safe, reliable care for the community while our recruitment efforts continue. Our focus remains ensuring patients and families receive the care they need, safely and responsibly.

We continue to actively strengthen physician recruitment at Mission Memorial Hospital, supported by a dedicated team focused on national and international recruitment. Several physician candidates are currently moving through the hiring process and are expected to help improve coverage in the coming months. In addition, construction is underway to expand and modernize the Emergency Department, which will better support patients, staff and medical staff, and further strengthen our recruitment and retention efforts.

Emergency care remains available to people in Mission and surrounding areas at all times. Outside of Emergency Department operating hours, people experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will assess patients and transport them to the most appropriate emergency department for their needs.

For non-life-threatening concerns, residents can access recently expanded Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) services in the community. For health care advice from home, call Fraser Health Virtual Care at 1-800-314-0999 to speak with a registered nurse from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7-days-a-week.