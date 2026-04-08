Columbia Valley Fire Department Fundraiser Dinner – Saturday May 9

Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake – Celebrate the Columbia Valley Fire Department at their fundraiser dinner hosted at the Beautiful Chestnut Springs Cidery!

Saturday May 9, Columbia Valley Fire Department – 42515 Erho Rd, Lindell Beach.

Join them for an evening worth showing up for — wood fired pizza, ice-cold cider, Music Bingo, and the kind of community energy only the Columbia Valley can bring.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the Columbia Valley Fire Department Fund — supporting the men and women who answer the call when it matters most.

What’s included: Wood Fired Pizza Buffet, Music Bingo, Cash bar available all evening

Tickets: $55/person | 100% of proceeds to the CVFD Fund

It’s a great excuse for a night out, a chance to connect with your local fire department, and a cause that hits close to home. Tickets are selling fast — don’t miss it.

Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/columbia-valley-fire…?