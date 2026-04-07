Transport Canada Survey – Headlights and Nighttime Glare

Ottawa — Ahhh don’t we all just love the glare in our deer-eyes when it comes to LED headlights. Whether it’s a car or truck.

Even worse when your night time vision is not like it used to be, and you don’t relish night driving anyway.

From Transport Canada:

Transport Canada wants to learn how headlight glare affects road users and what vehicle or lighting features may influence how people experience it at night.

We want to hear about your experiences, opinions, and behaviours with vehicle headlight glare.

Join in: How to participate

Participate in our survey

Fill in the survey to have your say on headlight glare. This survey will take about 15 minutes to complete. Your feedback will stay anonymous and data will be aggregated for reporting purposes.

Send us an email

If you want to send your feedback directly, or you are looking for more information, you can send your comments to MVS-SA@tc.gc.ca, make sure to include “Headlight glare” in the email subject line.

Who is the focus of this consultation

All Canadians can provide feedback. The focus of this consultation is Canadians over the age of 16.

Key questions for discussion