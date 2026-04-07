Mission RCMP Wrap for March 23 – 29 – Bus Assault, Selling Handguns to Youth

Mission – Mission RCMP Wrap for March 23 – 29:

Calls for service that week: 296

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 27

Curfew checks: 14

Calls of interest:

On the afternoon of March 23, Mission RCMP received a report of two men trying to sell drugs to youth in the area of downtown Mission. Two Mission RCMP officers were on foot patrol in the area and quickly responded. One of the men took off running, but was quickly caught by officers. That man – a 40-year-old from Mission – was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, multiple packages of suspected Fentanyl and methamphetamine, and other evidence of drug dealing. He was also breaching a Probation Order. The other man – 39 years old, and also from Mission – was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

2026 Mission RCMP April Selling Handguns to Youth

Police in Mission dealt with the same man 9 times over the span of 5 days. Nearly all of the calls were for him causing a disturbance inside various fast-food restaurants or other businesses. The 64-year-old, who has an extensive history of interactions with police, recently came to Mission from Abbotsford. None of the recent incidents in Mission involved behaviour that met the threshold for recommending criminal charges,so in each occurrence, officers attended and removed the man from the premises. Mission RCMP’s Mental Health Liaison officer has been notified, in hopes of finding supports for the individual.

Around 1:20 am on March 25, police were called to 1st Avenue, for a reported stabbing. Officers attended and spoke with the victim, who suffered a significant cut to his leg, requiring numerous stitches. Initial indications are that the man and the offender are known to each other, and had a previous conflict. Mission RCMP located and arrested the suspect a short time later, and a charge of assault with a weapon is being recommended against the 35-year-old from Mission.

On March 27, around 8:50 pm, a 51-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted after getting off a bus on Grand Street just north of the Leisure Centre. A man who had also been on the bus exited at the same stop as her, and allegedly head-butted her multiple times, causing considerable injuries. The man was not known to her, but was identified by a witness. Mission RCMP located the 49-year-old man at his residence nearby, and arrested him for assault causing bodily harm. Police are still investigating what led up to the assault.

Mission RCMP were called to a disturbance onboard a BC Transit bus in Mission, around 4 pm on March 29. Cell-phone video of the incident shows one man putting another man in a chokehold aboard the bus. When officers arrived, they spoke with the man who had been put in the chokehold. He said he was uninjured and was not interested in cooperating with the investigation. Initial indications are that the conflict appears to have been related to a matter involving a youth, although there has been no confirmation at this time that a youth was assaulted during the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that anyone who was on the bus and witnessed any part of the altercation call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-3907.