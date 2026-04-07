Mission Indigenous Language and Earth Day Concert – Thursday April 9

Mission – A months-long classroom program blending Indigenous language, music and environmental education will culminate in the Xa Xa Témexw Swáyel / Sacred Earth Day concert on Thursday, April 9. The event will bring together more than 750 Mission-area participants for a shared cultural field trip experience, including students, teachers and classrooms from across the district. Led by the Artist Response Team (ART) and Ey Stélmexw St’elt’ílem/Good Medicine Songs (GMS), in partnership with the City of Mission Arts & Culture and with support from Interchange Recycling and Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC), the initiative uses song and storytelling to help participants understand how caring for the land — including through everyday actions like recycling — contributes to healthier communities.

The Xa Xa Témexw Swáyel / Sacred Earth Day concert will feature a choir of Grade 3–6 students from École Christine Morrison Elementary performing alongside members of GMS and The Wilds Band. The performance brings together bilingual songs in English and Halq’eméylem — the upriver dialect of the Stó:lō Nation — highlighting connections between language, culture and environmental stewardship.

“Weaving together songs by GMS and The Wilds ties in themes of Indigenous culture, watershed conservation and climate action through reducing waste by recycling materials, reusing items and rethinking consumption.” said Holly Arntzen, singer-songwriter and musician with GMS and The Wilds, co-founder of GMS and producer at ART. “We are deeply grateful to Interchange Recycling and TSBC for supporting children and youth to take action for reconciliation and the Earth through song.”

The Sacred Earth Day concert is the final stage in a months-long school project. In preparation for the performance, students have learned the songs and used stories and audio glossaries to build Halq’eméylem pronunciation and a deeper understanding of Stó:lō culture, stream protection and their ecological footprint, which they will share through song and spoken word.

“Our students’ preparation for the Sacred Earth Day Concert provides a collaborative experience where students engage in the ‘doing’ of BC’s Cross-Curricular Core Competencies (intellectual, personal and social emotional proficiencies) all while performing with and for community” said Chris Schaufert, Music Specialist at ECME. “The songs are deeply rooted in ecological stewardship and land-based knowledge, so students can engage in reconciliACTION through learning about the stories and songs in Halq’eméylem.”

“It thrills me to see these young people from all backgrounds embracing the opportunity to sing in Halq’eméylem, and eager to learn about our Stó:lō teachings and stories and connection to the land,” said Xótxwes Jonny Williams, a language and cultural keeper, and co-founder of GMS. “This builds strength in our community amongst all peoples and helps us to work together to take care of the land and waters.”

Through the program, students are also introduced to how everyday actions such as recycling can help protect waterways, reduce waste and support a circular economy. By connecting these ideas with music and Indigenous culture, the initiative makes environmental stewardship tangible and relevant for young learners.

“Interchange Recycling and Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC) are proud to support the Sacred Earth Day concert,” said David Lawes, CEO, Interchange Recycling, and Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director, TSBC, in a joint statement. “We have collectively worked with ART for the past decade, and we have seen firsthand how music and storytelling can unite people. As environmental stewardship organizations, Interchange and TSBC continue to look for meaningful ways to connect with British Columbians and inform them on the importance of recycling used oil and antifreeze (Interchange) and tires (TSBC) to protect our land and waterways.”

“The City of Mission adopted nine Principles of Reconciliation; one states: ‘Continuous learning about Indigenous peoples, cultures, traditions and laws is a requirement of reconciliation,’ said Mark Haney, Manager of Arts & Culture. “The Sacred Earth Day project is a wonderful way to engage children and teachers throughout the district in singing, appreciating Stó:lō language and culture, and making connections between reducing our impact on nature and caring for this beautiful place we are lucky enough to call home.”

About Artist Response Team

Established in 1991, ART is an independent Maple Ridge-based production house, headed up by singer/songwriter/producers Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright and their band, the Wilds. They have written a library of eco-rock songs, and specialize in music and entertainment that educate about ecology. Other musicians performing include pianist Tom Arntzen and guitarist Tim Porter. www.TheWildsBand.com www.ArtistResponseTeam.com

About Éy St’élmexw St’elt’ílém/Good Medicine Songs

GMS is a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who collaborate to create bilingual songs and stories, in English and Halq’eméylem—to inspire reconciliation, belonging and unity. They are guided by Dr. Siyamiyateliyot Elizabeth Phillips, the last remaining fluent speaker of Halq’eméylem. The GMS members performing include Xótxwes Jonny Williams, Speplól Tanya Zilinski, Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright. www.GoodMedicineSongs.ca

About Tire Stewardship BC

Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC)is a not-for-profit society formed to accept responsibility for the provincial scrap tires recycling program. TSBC was founded in 2003 by the Tire & Rubber Association of Canada, The Retail Council of Canada, and the Western Canada Tire Dealers, with the addition of the New Car Dealers Association of BC in 2007, and it continues to be governed by a Board that is made up of representatives from these four organizations. TSBC focuses on collecting scrap vehicle and bike tires and recycling them into new things including playground surfaces, athletic tracks, horse mats, and garden mulch. Since 1991, over 128 million tires have been recycled in B.C.

Extended Producer Responsibility is a provincial government strategy to place the responsibility for end-of-life product management on the producer and consumers of a product, not the general taxpayer. For more information on TSBC, visit www.tsbc.ca

About Interchange Recycling

Interchange Recycling is a collaborative, not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC. Each year approximately 50 million litres of oil, and 3 million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through Interchange’s network of public recycling centres and generators across the province. Assisted by manufacturers and first sellers of oil and antifreeze products, our goal is to provide all British Columbians with a convenient, free and eco-friendly way to recycle program materials. 99 per cent of British Columbians currently have reasonable access to a recycling location.

A comprehensive listing of all of the public recycling centres across B.C. can be at: https://interchangerecycling.com/find-a-recycling-centre For general Interchange Recycling information, visit www.InterchangeRecycling.com

