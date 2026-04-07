Hope RCMP – Wanted Person: Roger Brace – Considered Dangerous

Hope – Hope RCMP is seeking public assistance in Roger Brace.

Roger Brace is wanted on 10 unendorsed arrest warrants for the following:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Operation of Motor Vehicle while prohibited (Criminal Code)

Driving while prohibited (Motor Vehicle Act) – four counts

Driving while suspended (Motor Vehicle Act) – two counts

Breach of Release Order

Roger Brace is described as:

Caucasian male

65 years old

5’10”

186 lbs

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Roger Brace is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you locate him, contact your local police immediately.

If you have any information aboutRoger Brace’s whereabouts, please contact Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).