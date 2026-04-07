Hope RCMP – Wanted Person: Roger Brace – Considered Dangerous

Hope – Hope RCMP is seeking public assistance in Roger Brace.
Roger Brace is wanted on 10 unendorsed arrest warrants for the following:
- Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000
- Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000
- Operation of Motor Vehicle while prohibited (Criminal Code)
- Driving while prohibited (Motor Vehicle Act) – four counts
- Driving while suspended (Motor Vehicle Act) – two counts
- Breach of Release Order
Roger Brace is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 65 years old
- 5’10”
- 186 lbs
- Brown Hair
- Blue Eyes
Roger Brace is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you locate him, contact your local police immediately.
If you have any information aboutRoger Brace’s whereabouts, please contact Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).