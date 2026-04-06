Sprinkler System Helps in Chilliwack Commercial Fire on Progress Way

Chilliwack – Just before 5:30 a.m. Easter Monday morning , the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a two – storey commercial structure fire in the 44000 block of Progress Way.

Initial reports indicated a magnesium fire within a machine.



Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the incident. On arrival, crews observed smoke

coming from the building’s ventilation system. The automatic sprinkler system had activated

prior to arrival, successfully containing the fire to the area of origin.

Firefighters conducted operations to confirm there was no further extension of fire within the

building and ventilated the structure.

Firefighters confirmed that damage was limited to machinery, with no major structural components impacted.



At the time of the fire, occupants activated their Fire Safety Plan and evacuated the building.

There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters.

BC Ambulance Service was on scene to support operations.

The business is expected to continue operating at partial capacity while the fire remains under investigation.