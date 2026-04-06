OPINION – Cultus Lake Search for a 2021 Hero

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Community) – A Cultus Lake Community Facebook page follower has requested help finding a man who saved her from drowning at Cultus Lake. Historically, she has always been too embarrassed to reach out, but now would like to connect to thank him.

Please share this post, or if you know this person please send the page Admin a message so these two can connect.



Here are the details….



June 17 2021

Entrance Bay by the dog side.

The victim was there with her dad, daughter and a black dog

Rescuer had curly short hair and was teaching his dog how to rescue in case of an emergency. He was with his chocolate lab, wife and daughter.

Victim didn’t need CPR but was panicking and in shock

Victim believes if it wasn’t for this man she would have drowned that day.