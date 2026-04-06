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Music of Simon and Garfunkel: A Musical Celebration – Clarke Theatre in Mission – Tuesday April 7

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Music of Simon and Garfunkel: A Musical Celebration – Clarke Theatre in Mission – Tuesday April 7

Mission Relive the music that defined a generation. This 90-minute live show brings the timeless songs of Simon & Garfunkel to the stage with stunning vocals, beautiful visuals, and the stories behind the music.

Tuesday April 7 at the Clarke Theatre in Mission – Ticket info is here.


Hear classics like The Sound of Silence, Mrs. Robinson, The Boxer, and a moving rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water, plus selections from Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s solo careers.
Performed by acclaimed musicians Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee, this is more than a concert. It’s a full theatrical experience that longtime fans and new listeners will love.

About Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee:  Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee are seasoned performers with a deep appreciation for the music of Simon & Garfunkel. Their stunning vocals and authentic renditions bring the timeless songs of the legendary duo to life in a way that resonates with both nostalgic fans and new listeners alike.

2025 Simon and Garfunkel Tribute

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