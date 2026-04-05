The Australian Bee Gees Show – Tribute Wednesday April 8 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Direct from Las Vegas!

It’s Saturday Night Fever every night with “The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees”. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated live in concert. You’ll hear hits like, “Staying Alive”, “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Jive Talkin.”

The performers’ authentic take on the trio’s clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb’s success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era. The President of the Bee Gees Fan Club, USA has said, “In my opinion they are the best Bee Gees tribute in the world!” The Las Vegas Review Journal has named them Best Tribute Show for 2015.

Tickets are here

Presented by

Paquette Entertainment Company

Venue

HUB International Theatre

Price:

$65 – All Seats

Date and Time:

Wednesday April 8– 7:00 pm