Supernatural Metal, Fashion and Art – Me Qé:lem Te Swáyél – A Storm Is Coming – Sunday April 26 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Me Qé:lem Te Swáyél – A Storm Is Coming is a powerful, multi-disciplinary gathering of Indigenous artists from across British Columbia, bringing together voices, sounds, and creative traditions in one unforgettable cultural experience. More than a concert, the event is a living showcase of Indigenous excellence, featuring performances and works spanning music, fashion, storytelling, carving, and dance. Each artist and group is Indigenous-led, grounding the event in authentic community expression while celebrating the strength, creativity, and vision of Indigenous peoples today.

The musical lineup reflects the full spectrum of contemporary Indigenous sound, from rock, folk, and hip hop to thunderous metal, creating a dynamic journey that moves between intimate storytelling and electrifying performance. Throughout the evening, audiences will encounter not just music, but the wider artistic world that surrounds it, with visual art, regalia, and cultural expression woven into the atmosphere to create a fully immersive celebration.

Me Qé:lem Te Swáyél speaks not of destruction, but of awakening: a gathering force of creativity, identity, and cultural resurgence. This event stands as both a celebration and a declaration, honouring the depth of Indigenous artistry while welcoming all who wish to witness the power, diversity, and future of Indigenous creative leadership across the province.

Supernatural Metal, Fashion & Art, brought to you by Bonnie Leggat and Nikki LaRock. All ages and FREE TO ATTEND but tickets required – get your tickets here.

Presented by Lekwépsem (Break Your Neck)

Admission is free, but a ticket is required to enter theatre.

Date and Time:

April 26, 2026 – 6:00 pm

In support of the debut of Lekwepsem’s first performance, this event will feature:

– Indigenous-led bands from BC

– MC by Smokii Sumac

– Indigenous Fashion Show hosted by Nikki LaRock

– Carvings from Rocky LaRock

Guest Musicians include:

– Puddy Waters

– Overdose579

– Gamksimoon

– Smuther

– Lekwépsem