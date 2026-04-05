FX Productions Canada Crew Call for Chilliwack and Abbotsford – May 2026 Production

Fraser Valley – Spring and Summer mean that the film industry takes over a number of locals around the Fraser Valley.

From their media release:

FX Productions Canada® is heading back to BC.(website info and list of projects is here)

Headquartered in Toronto, we are gearing up for our first BC shoot of 2026 — and this is just the beginning. We have multiple campaigns lined up in BC throughout the year and we are building our go-to local crew from the ground up. We are producing a commercial campaign celebrating the outdoor lifestyle — think open roads, mountain backdrops, campfires, family moments in nature, and the feeling of leaving the city behind. BC is the perfect backdrop and we need sharp local crew to round out our team.

Shoot week: May 25–28, 2026

Location: Chilliwack / Abbotsford area, BC

Format: Non-union commercial. Professional set. Good energy.

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POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Drone Pilot + Visual Observer — Inspire 3

Valid Transport Canada RPAS Advanced cert required. 2 shoot days. Aerials include vehicle delivery sequences and sweeping outdoor lifestyle shots. Send your reel and cert details.

Grip

3 shoot days. C-stands, rigging, camera movement support. Commercial set pace.

2nd AC / DIT

3 shoot days. Slating, data management, offload. Keep our DOP focused and clean.

Production Assistants ×2

3 shoot days each. Set ops, talent wrangling, gear runs. Fast, reliable, great set energy.

Hair & Makeup Artist

2 shoot days. Natural, outdoorsy look brief. Talent is non-professional — your job is to make real people look great on camera.

Location Coordinator

Half day scout assist + 1 shoot day. Local knowledge of Chilliwack / Abbotsford area is a strong asset.

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BONUS — Lighting & Grip Rental Connections

We are sourcing a lighting and grip package locally for the week. If you have a relationship with a BC rental house and can help us get a solid deal, that is a huge plus and we want to hear from you.

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Competitive day rates. Legitimate commercial credit. We run a tight, professional set and we take care of our crew.

This is the first of multiple BC campaigns for FX Productions Canada® in 2026 — if you’re good, we’ll be calling again.

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TO APPLY — email only please:

info@fxproductionscanada.com

Subject line: [Your Role] — BC Crew Call May 2026

Include your rate, a brief intro, and a link to your reel or portfolio.

No DMs. Email only.

FX Productions Canada® — Toronto