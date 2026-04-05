FOUND SAFE – Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 40 Year Old Male

Chilliwack – APRIL 5 UPDATE – The 40-year-old man who was reported missing on March 13, 2026 has been located.

MARCH 21 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jordan Boyle, who was reported missing on March 13, 2026.

Since Jordan’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Jordan remains missing. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

Description of Jordan:

Caucasian

40 years

6 ft 3 in

210 lbs

Blue eyes

Short Brown Hair

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Boyle is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).