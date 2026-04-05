Busy Easter Saturday Night for Abby PD – Stabbing, Stunting, Barn Fire, Fire at Homeless Camp

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Another busy night (April 4) for AbbyPD frontline officers, who responded to 74 calls for service in a 12‑hour period.



AbbyPD officers assisted Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) at two fires within the city—one involving a large barn in the 27800 block of Simpson Road, and the other at the Peardonville homeless camp.



Just before midnight, officers also responded to a stabbing at Jubilee Park. One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The incident is believed to be targeted.



Traffic enforcement remained active overnight, with officers removing 8 more impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways. Patrol officers also impounded 3 vehicles for excessive speed, issued several driving suspensions, and a one of our Traffic officers seized a red Dodge for stunting