Skip to content

Busy Easter Saturday Night for Abby PD – Stabbing, Stunting, Barn Fire, Fire at Homeless Camp

Home
Crime
Busy Easter Saturday Night for Abby PD – Stabbing, Stunting, Barn Fire, Fire at Homeless Camp

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Another busy night (April 4) for AbbyPD frontline officers, who responded to 74 calls for service in a 12‑hour period.

AbbyPD officers assisted Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) at two fires within the city—one involving a large barn in the 27800 block of Simpson Road, and the other at the Peardonville homeless camp.

Just before midnight, officers also responded to a stabbing at Jubilee Park. One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The incident is believed to be targeted.

Traffic enforcement remained active overnight, with officers removing 8 more impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways. Patrol officers also impounded 3 vehicles for excessive speed, issued several driving suspensions, and a one of our Traffic officers seized a red Dodge for stunting

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts