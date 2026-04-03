BC and Ottawa New Construction Training Program Includes Kinghaven Peardonville House Recovery Projects

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province, in partnership with the Government of Canada, is providing more than $6 million for 15 labour market training projects throughout British Columbia, including nearly $5 million for 14 new projects and more than $1.4 million to expand one existing project.

Projects increase opportunities for people facing barriers to employment, including Indigenous people, youth, immigrants, people receiving income assistance and those with complex needs

The training projects support the Look West Strategy, helping as many as 329 participants access better jobs and connect with opportunities in growing sectors, such as construction, social services, trades, education support, health administration, transportation and facility maintenance.

Community and Employer Partnership (CEP) projects provide employment and skills training that helps people prepare for sustainable careers, while meeting local labour market needs. Programs are delivered in collaboration with community organizations, employers and industry partners to ensure training aligns with job opportunities.

Participants receive a combination of classroom training, hands-on work experience and followup support to build their confidence, improve their employment skills and prepare for jobs in sectors such as construction, social services, trades, education support, health administration, transportation and facility maintenance.

This includes an Existing project:

The Purpose Project – Abbotsford

Additional funding of more than $1.4 million supports an expanded intake of the Kinghaven Peardonville House Society program serving survivors of violence and abuse. Forty to 60 participants will gain the skills and support needed to start careers in B.C.’s in-demand construction sector. The program includes 12 weeks of occupational and employability skills training, as many as 10 weeks of trauma-informed counselling, four weeks of work experience with local employers and a week of followup support. The program prepares participants for construction labourer roles while helping them move toward stable employment and independence.

For more information, visit: https://kinghaven.ca/