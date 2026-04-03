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AbbyPD Public Consultation – Responding to Service or Policy Complaints

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AbbyPD Public Consultation – Responding to Service or Policy Complaints

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Board Governance and Policy Committee is seeking public feedback on a draft policy that outlines how the Abbotsford Police Department responds to service or policy complaints, as well as certain conduct complaints, in accordance with Part 11 of the Police Act.

Public consultation will be open for a period of two weeks prior to the policy being presented for approval. Members of the public who wish to provide feedback or comments on this draft policy are invited to do so by email at communications@abbypd.ca

The full draft policy can be viewed here: http://abbypd.ca/policies listed under “Responding to Service or Policy Complaints Draft”.

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