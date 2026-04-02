Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Fire to Property on Bench Forest Service Road

Home
FIRE
Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Fire to Property on Bench Forest Service Road

Ryder Lake – Chilliwack RCMP is investigating an incident involving a fire at a property located on Bench Forest Service Road in the Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack.

On Tuesday night March 31,(@ 10:20PM), Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a fire involving a structure on Bench Forest Service Road. Police were advised that a woman had attended the complainant’s residence to report that a building on her property was on fire.

Upon police attendance, they spoke to a woman who reported that she had been inside her home when she heard a disturbance outside. Shortly thereafter, a fire started at an adjacent structure on the property. The Ryder Lake Fire Department attended and was able to extinguish the fire shortly after their arrival. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Chilliwack RCMP General Investigative Support Team has taken over conduct of this investigation. Investigators are seeking any witnesses who may assist in advancing this investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident, including dash camera or surveillance footage from the area, is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts