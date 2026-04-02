2026 is the Swan Song for Popkum Motor Park

Popkum (Popkum Motor Park / Honda Motorcycles Canada) – After 17 unforgettable years, Popkum Motor Park, will be closing its gates following the 2026 season.

Due to recent changes in zoning, continuing beyond 2026 is no longer logistically viable. As a result, we have had to make the difficult decision to close the park. Our last day of operations will be Monday, November 30, 2026.

From their social media post: We would like to start by acknowledging the Popkum First Nations, and Chief James Murphy, for your years of support, friendship, and trust all these years. We could never thank you enough for sharing your land with us, and our riding community. Popkum will forever hold a special place in many people’s hearts.

To everyone who has ridden here, camped here, laughed here, learned here, and made memories here, we want to thank you. You are and have been the heartbeat of Popkum Motor Park. The friendships made, the passions shared, the weekends spent with family and fellow riders shredding dirt is what made Popkum more than just a “track”. You are all our family, and this park existed because of your support!

While this chapter is coming to a close, the sport we all love will continue. Popkum Motor Park lived far longer than anyone could have imagined because of the incredible support from this community. Though it’s painful to say goodbye, we are forever grateful for the journey we shared together.

To our valued supporters and sponsors, past and present, you are the best. None of what we accomplished over the past 17 years would have been possible without you. Together, we helped create an experience and facility unlike any other in North America, and opened the door for countless riders to discover and grow within the sport. We extend our heartfelt thanks to every organization and individual, past and present, who supported us along the way.

We cannot thank Honda Canada enough for their support. We have been representatives of “Big Red” for 13 years. Without Honda Canada stepping up to support Popkum, we would not have been able to provide rentals, lessons, or experiences to tens of thousands. They have been a valued partner and supporter of Popkum! BIG thank you to Mathieu, Veer, Andrew, and the entire family at Honda Canada.