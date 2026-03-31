UFV Cascades Golf and Baseball Seasons Well Underway

Fraser Valley – GOLF: Cascades golf teams finish 2nd and 3rd at 2026 BC Matchplay

After three rounds this weekend at the Chilliwack Golf Club, the UFV Cascades men’s golf team rounded out a second-place finish, going 5-4-6 in the three rounds of matches, while the women’s golf squad ended in third place with a 4-9-2 record.

The men’s team was steady through all three rounds of matches, picking up one win, two ties, and two losses in Sunday’s opening round, before winning two, tying two and losing one on Monday morning. The team finished the event Monday afternoon with two wins, two losses, and a tie. UBC finished the event in the top spot going 8-3-4, with Victoria coming in second at 5-6-4, and UBC Okanagan rounding out the participating teams at 4-8-3.

2026 UFV Golf March

BASE: UFV Cascades open season with series split against Edmonton Collegiate Hawks

Game 1: Cascades 5, Hawks 11

A pair of RBI singles from Edmonton in the top of the fourth gave the visitors a 5-0 lead. A Carson Chan RBI single in the bottom half would get the Cascades on the board. Edmonton would grow their lead to as many as seven, and despite UFV scoring four in the seventh, the season opener finished 11-5 for the Hawks.



Game 2: Cascades 3, Hawks 2

Keegan Drinkle got the Cascades going in the bottom of the first, hitting a double into left field to score Nate James from first base. Logan Rodgers picked up an extra base hit of his own in the second, and Eli McKeen would bring him home with UFV’s third double in two innings to make it 2-0. A Caedyn Colford two run homer tied the game for Edmonton in the top of the fourth. However, the Cascades answered back quickly with another double from Rodgers putting him in scoring position, and Devon Pennington knocking down an RBI single. UFV pitchers Matthew Picheniuk , Wyatt McKeen, and Jayson Tamayo would combine to allow just three hits as they threw five scoreless innings to close out the 3-2 win.



Game 3: Cascades 11, Hawks 3

RBI singles from Brady Dowart and Chase Martin put UFV up a pair in the second inning. After the Hawks tied it up in the top of the fourth, Martin launched a solo shot to make it 3-2. UFV exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Carter Moffatt, Dowart, and Logan Rodgers all picking up RBI’s. The Cascades added thee more in the eighth as they finished it off 11-3.



Game 4: Cascades 6, Hawks 7

Edmonton scored three in the top of the first, but UFV’s Carson Chan answered back with a double to score two and Ryan Post would bring home Nicholas Cleland to make it a 3-3 game. The Hawks would go ahead again in the second with their second solo home run of the game, before a two-run shot from Devon Pennington made it 5-4 UFV. However, a three run seventh inning would put the Hawks back in the lead, and despite Carson Chan picking up an RBI to bring Keegan Drinkle home, the Cascades would fall 7-6 in the final game of the weekend.