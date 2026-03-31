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Mission RCMP Investigating Alleged Incident at a Fast Food Restaurant – Person Hit by Vehicle

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Mission RCMP Investigating Alleged Incident at a Fast Food Restaurant – Person Hit by Vehicle

Mission – Mission RCMP investigate reported parking lot incident near Wendy’s

Mission RCMP are investigating a reported incident that occurred on March 21, 2026, at approximately 2:58 p.m.

A man reported being struck by a vehicle during a dispute over a parking stall, followed by an alleged assault.

The incident took place near Wendy’s in the parking lot of the Junction Shopping Centre, located at 32555 London Avenue in Mission.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or video footage is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161. File 2026-3549.

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