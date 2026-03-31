Cold Case Reminder from 2007 in Abbotsford – Candace Shpeley

Abbotsford(Cold Case Canada) – MISSING: Candace Shpeley, 24 of Abbotsford BC was last seen on March 31, 2007 and the last call she made was at 1:00 am on April 1, 2007.

Her green Pontiac Grand Am was seen a couple of times in Surrey over the weekend she disappeared and found abandoned 10 days later at the Renfrew SkyTrain station in East Vancouver.

Candace is the mother of two girls and a boy.

There have been a couple of strange twists in this case, including the death of a “person of interest” who was serving time for manslaughter. If you have any information about Candace’s disappearance, contact Abbotsford Police 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers: 604-222-8477 file #2007-12534.

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