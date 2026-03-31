Skip to content

Chiefs Sneak Into the Playoffs – Round One Starts Friday April 3

Home
Sports
Chiefs Sneak Into the Playoffs – Round One Starts Friday April 3

Chilliwack (with files from Shaelee Dombrowski) – After Sunday’s 7-1 blowout win over Coquitlam, it’s time for, what some pundits call, the silly season.

The building was buzzing heading into Sunday’s game, with home-ice advantage on the line, and a season series that has seen the home team win each of the previous six meetings, the stakes were high. After a tough 5-0 loss in Nanaimo on Friday and Coquitlam squeaking through with an overtime point against Powell River, the Chiefs had to win in order to secure the advantage that had proven to be very valuable all season long. 

The silly season are the BCHL Playoffs where anything can happen, and usually does !

Round 1 starts Good Friday at the Chilliwack Coliseum as they take on the Coquitlam Express

HOME GAMES:

Game 1 – Friday, April 3

Game 2 – Saturday, April 4

*Game 5 – Friday, April 10*

*Game 7 – Monday, April 13*

AWAY GAMES:

Game 3 – Monday, April 6

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 8

*Game 6 – Saturday, April 11*

All games start at 7 PM!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW: https://na2.hubs.ly/H04yRjq0

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts