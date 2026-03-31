Chiefs Sneak Into the Playoffs – Round One Starts Friday April 3

Chilliwack (with files from Shaelee Dombrowski) – After Sunday’s 7-1 blowout win over Coquitlam, it’s time for, what some pundits call, the silly season.

The building was buzzing heading into Sunday’s game, with home-ice advantage on the line, and a season series that has seen the home team win each of the previous six meetings, the stakes were high. After a tough 5-0 loss in Nanaimo on Friday and Coquitlam squeaking through with an overtime point against Powell River, the Chiefs had to win in order to secure the advantage that had proven to be very valuable all season long.

The silly season are the BCHL Playoffs where anything can happen, and usually does !

Round 1 starts Good Friday at the Chilliwack Coliseum as they take on the Coquitlam Express

HOME GAMES:

Game 1 – Friday, April 3

Game 2 – Saturday, April 4

*Game 5 – Friday, April 10*

*Game 7 – Monday, April 13*

AWAY GAMES:

Game 3 – Monday, April 6

Game 4 – Wednesday, April 8

*Game 6 – Saturday, April 11*

All games start at 7 PM!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW: https://na2.hubs.ly/H04yRjq0