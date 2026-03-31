Canada Post to End Door-To-Door Delivery – Although No Timeline Given – Workers Union Responds

Ottawa (with files from CityNews/CTV/CBC/Canadian Press/Toronto Sun) – Very quickly, just five months after the initial announcement from the federal government lifting moratoriums on installing new community mailboxes, Canada Post is moving ahead with eliminating door-to-door mail delivery in Canada.

A timeline has not been announced .

Some 4 million Canadian households — a little under 25% of all Canadian addresses — still get mail delivered to their door.

In a statement issued Monday evening (March 30) , Canada Post said they’ve begun consulting with their bargaining units on the proposed changes — ones the crown corporation says are meant to modernize operations and save money.

From the Canada Post website:

We want to provide an update on our transformation.

As you know, the Government of Canada is lifting long-standing barriers to reform and

directed us to implement transformative changes to ensure we can meet the evolving

needs of Canadians without becoming a recurring burden on taxpayers.

We continue to work closely with the government on the details of our proposed

transformation plan. At the same time, given the government’s direction to begin taking

initial steps, we are reaching out to our bargaining agents to consult on our approach

to several proposed changes.

These proposed changes include converting the remaining addresses that still receive

delivery at the door to community mailboxes and modernizing our retail network.

Once initial consultations with our bargaining agents are complete, we will begin

engaging municipal officials and other key stakeholders.

We are also collaborating with the government on updates to our delivery standards

for letter mail, which will require amendments to the Canadian Postal Service Charter.

Canada Post has reached an important turning point. Our transformation will strengthen

the postal service, allow us to be a better partner for businesses, and help us meet our

dual mandate of delivering for all Canadians in a way that is financially self-sustainable.

We’re committed to moving forward in a thoughtful way that prioritizes service for all

Canadians while protecting access to vital postal services in rural, remote and Indigenous

communities. We’re also committed to treating employees with respect throughout

this process.

We’ll continue to update Canadians, customers, employees and other stakeholders

on our transformation, and provide as much advance notice as possible of any changes

that affect them.

From CUPW:

Canada Post announced that it has received approval from the government to begin consultations with the bargaining units at CPC, including our Union, on its plans to transform the post office. These proposed changes stem from the recommendations outlined in the September 2025 announcement by the Minister responsible for Canada Post, Joël Lightbound, regarding “a series of measures to stabilize the Corporation’s finances and enable its modernization.”

The proposed changes include replacing door-to-door delivery with community mailboxes, closing rural post offices, and changing delivery standards for letter mail.

This is not the right time to consult. We are fully focused on the upcoming ratification votes, a significant undertaking

This latest move by Canada Post and the Government is yet again another attempt to derail our negotiations process.

In that same announcement, the Minister gave Canada Post 45 days to submit a plan outlining ideas for further transformation.

It has now been more than four months since Canada Post provided this plan to the Government. We have repeatedly requested access to it, yet neither the Government nor Canada Post has shared the plan with us, and it has still not been made public.

We will continue to fight back against cuts to the postal service. The Government must not approve any changes to Canada Post or the Canadian Postal Service Charter without a full public mandate review that includes input from all stakeholders in every region of the country.

In Solidarity,

Jan Simpson

National President