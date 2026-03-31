BUSINESS – An Assist for Local Business: The Economic Impact of the Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack (Yasmin von Baranow) – When the puck drops at a Chilliwack Chief’s game, it doesn’t just signal the start of a game; it signals a significant dollar transfusion into the veins of Chilliwack and area businesses. Every BC Hockey League contest in Chilliwack, or events like the league’s Showcase Tournament result in money spent locally. It’s an economic impact often overlooked by fans and local residents.

Special events hosted by the Chiefs have had a big economic benefit: in 2018, the Chiefs hosted the National Championship Royal Bank Cup, with economic analysis indicating an impact of close to $2 million on the local economy. More recently the Showcase event, hosted directly by the Chiefs over ten times, brought some 20 BCHL teams with 600 players, team staff and over 80 scouts and coaches into the city for four days of games, during which each team spent, on average, $10,000 in recent years.

“All of the Chiefs’ games and camps draw visitors into our community, creating meaningful economic activity across a wide range of local businesses,” says Barry Douglas, Team Governor & Vice President of Chief’s Business Operations. “Families, supporters, and scouts not only attend the games, but they also stay in local hotels, dine in our restaurants, shop at retail stores, and fuel up at local gas stations. Many also take advantage of what our region has to offer by participating in recreational activities such as golfing, entertainment experiences, sightseeing, and other attractions. The steady flow of visitors throughout the season generates sustained economic benefits and highlights the role the Chiefs organization plays in strengthening our local economy.”

Others agree: Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce CEO Leanna Kemp says “From the Chamber’s perspective, the Chilliwack Chiefs are an important contributor to our local economy and business community. Game nights bring consistent traffic to restaurants, retail, and hospitality businesses, while larger events like league showcases and championships attract visitors who stay, shop, and dine. Just as importantly, the Chiefs help strengthen community pride and engagement, which is a key ingredient in building a vibrant local business environment.”

Representatives of the local hospitality sector certainly recognize this. “The Chilliwack Chiefs help support not only our Coast Chilliwack Hotel by APA, but they are also a key contributor to the economy for Chilliwack,” notes John Mayne, Coast Hotel General Manager. “Hotel stays, meals and retail purchasing is paramount to the success of the community.” And Mano Asprakis, recent owner and current concert promoter at Bozzini’s acknowledged the popular restaurant has seen continuous patronage over the years from Chief’s fans and BC Hockey League teams, observing “Yes, of course there is great value and benefit in having a hockey team like the Chiefs in Chilliwack.”

With six regular season home games in March, followed by BCHL playoff games and their annual camp in late April, the Chiefs will continue to bring economic activity to Chilliwack for the coming months and years.