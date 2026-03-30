Former UFV President, Dr. Peter Jones Has Died

Fraser Valley – Dr. Peter Jones, who served as the University of the Fraser Valley’s third president from 1987 to 1997, passed away peacefully at his home on Gabriola Island on March 10, 2026.



Peter served as president during a time of great change for the institution. He came to what was then Fraser Valley College in 1987, and led a challenging but ultimately successful campaign to achieve university-college status in 1990/91.



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UFV President, Dr. Peter Jones 2026