DriveSmartBC – EcoDriving is Safe Driving

Burnaby – It has become a habit to check the gas price every time I leave the neighbourhood. I would not have imagined that I would be seeing prices over $2.00 per litre a few months ago. Since I don’t yet own an electric vehicle, I choose ecodriving techniques to save money and realize that my choice can also result in improved road safety.

The speed you choose and the way you maintain it has a significant effect on your gas mileage.

Ecodriving at a steady speed as opposed to accelerating hard on the green and braking just as hard for the next red will save fuel and minimize wear and tear on your drive train and brakes.

Keeping with the flow of traffic rather than dodging from lane to lane to get ahead could save as much as 20%. That adds up to a considerable saving over time.

Increasing speed from 100 km/h to 120 costs you 20% more fuel. Reducing your speed from 100 km/h to 90 can save you 10%. Aggressive city driving might save you 4% on the clock, but it can cost you up to 37% at the pump and produce five times the threat to your lungs through increased emissions.

EcoDriving tips for saving fuel and money:

Buy an efficient vehicle

Avoid idling

Remove unnecessary weight in your vehicle

Check and maintain your tire pressure at least monthly

Remove roof and bicycle racks when they are not in use

Use air conditioning only when really needed

Shift your manual transmission to avoid high engine RPM

Combine your trips

Use alternative transportation methods

Natural Resources Canada offers a free on line courseon ecodriving. The course takes about 30 minutes to complete and suggests that applying the techniques show could save as much as 25% on your yearly fuel bill regardless of the type of vehicle that you drive.

Anticipation of what the traffic around you is going to do is an important key to ecodriving. It’s also a critical skill for safe driving.

Males increase the possibility of a crash by half again and females may triple their risk by driving aggressively. Instead of concentrating on getting there first, think how aggressive behaviour can significantly reduce your mileage and put you and others at risk.

The bottom line? Think green, drive defensively, save money and save lives. Simple!

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/behaviour/ecodriving-safe-driving

— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca