Chilliwack Fire – Banford Road Barn Fire

Chilliwack – On Monday March 30 (1:25PM) Chilliwack Fire Department responded to report of a chicken barn fire in the 6800 block of Banford Avenue.

On arrival, crews observed light smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters quickly established a water supply and initiated an offensive interior attack.

Upon entry, crews encountered smoke and active fire within the ceiling space.

The barn was empty.



Firefighters were able to access the source of the fire and prevent further extension. While the building sustained some damage, including minor structural damage, the fire was contained to the area of origin within the barn.



No one nor any fowl were hurt.