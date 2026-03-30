AbbyPD – Weekend Recap: March 27th to March 30th – Impaired Drivers

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: March 27th to March 30th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 292 calls for service. Overall, this weekend was fairly uneventful.

Friday Night:

Friday evening was relatively quiet, with no major incidents. Four impaired drivers were located and removed from the roadway. One of these drivers struck and knocked down a lamp post; video of that incident is included in today’s post. The driver is facing criminal charges. Various other traffic enforcement activities were carried out throughout the evening.

Saturday:

Saturday’s day shift was routine, with light call volume. Officers remained busy working on ongoing investigations. One male was arrested and charged in relation to an early morning break and enter to a residence

Saturday overnight, the Gang Crime Unit conducted proactive enforcement throughout the city. This included checks at local liquor establishments and curfew compliance checks. Patrol officers also stopped an excessive speeder travelling 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, resulting in the vehicle being impounded.

Sunday:

Sunday’s day shift was routine. An impaired driver was removed from Abbotsford roads at approximately 6:40 a.m. after being stopped for speeding. In the afternoon, officers responded to a call involving a man experiencing a drug induced psychosis who required emergency medical care. Police breached a door to gain entry and safely used less lethal options to apprehend the individual before immediately transferring him into the care of Advanced Life Support paramedics. He is now receiving the care he needs.

Sunday overnight was uneventful. One prohibited driver was arrested and charged.

Weekend Call Summary:

10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

2 – Assaults

5 – Missing Person Reports

4 – Break & Enters

20 – Thefts

5 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 5 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 41 violation tickets being issued.

By the end of the weekend, 2 individuals were held in custody.