2026 Chilliwack Arts Council Anonymous Art Show – Myth Valley Studio – Saturday June 6

Chilliwack – The 2026 Chilliwack Arts Council Anonymous Art Show is at Myth Valley Studio, Saturday June 6.

Artists Wanting to Participate in the Event

Attend the Buying Night at Myth Valley Studio

All artists 16+ and older are welcome! Submit up to three 8×8-inch pieces in any medium, as long as they can hang on a wall.

Canvas: Pick one up at Myth Valley Studio (#101, 46230 Yale Rd) starting March 20, Wednesday–Sunday, 10 AM–5 PM, for $10 each while supplies last.

You’re also welcome to use your own 8×8 canvas. We will not accept canvas sizes smaller/larger than the standard size.

Artwork drop-off deadline: May 31, 2026

Artist submission form deadline: May 31, 2026

A few important rules:

Write your name clearly on the back of your canvas. Do not sign the front (signed pieces won’t be hung)

Title your piece on the back as well; untitled works will be listed as “Untitled”

No series work. Pieces are hung randomly throughout the gallery

Pieces must be able to hang on a wall; freestanding work cannot be displayed

What artists get: Free entry to the June 6 event, plus $25 and a CAC membership (valued at $25) if your piece sells, with the remainder supporting the Chilliwack Arts Council.

Prefer to donate your fee? Just let us know. Artists are paid within one week of the sale.

​Unsold work can be picked up within 10 days after the show closes, it will be donated to CAC.

​After picking up your canvas, please complete the artist submission form.

Questions? Email office@chilliwackartscouncil.com

Remember: keep your artwork a secret, it’s an Anonymous Art Show!

Buy Art and Love It

All pieces are 8×8 inches and start at a $60 minimum bid — no maximum. Artwork identities are revealed only when bidding is completed at 8:30 pm.

The highest bidder wins. Payment is due within 48 hours of the sale closing on June 13.​

Pick up your purchased artwork at Myth Valley Studio between June 14–24, 2026. Unclaimed art becomes CAC property after June 24