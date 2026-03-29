Cultus Lake/Calgary/Gällivare, Sweden (with files from FIS/Alpine Canada/CBC) – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden caps off the World Cup season with silver.



Howden had already wrapped up the Crystal Globe for the men’s overall title last weekend on home snow in Collingwood, Ont. It’s the second-straight title and fourth overall for the 27-year-old ski cross racer.

Reece Howden was officially awarded the Crystal Globe for the 2025/2026 season!

From Barb Presseau: Last race of the season was a nail-biter! Look at how tight the racers were….at speeds up to 100kmh! 2nd by a finger length.

Best overall for the season, winning his 4th Crystal Globe. So proud!

Followed by a fun little event….retiring racers dressing up and having a no-stress race.