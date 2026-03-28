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Stolo Community Futures Dealing With Online Scam

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Stolo Community Futures Dealing With Online Scam

Stolo – Stó:lō Community Futures has been made aware that emails and messages have been circulating using the name of their organization, Stó:lō Community Futures (SCF), and referencing names of employees that do not work here.

From their on line post: Please note: These messages are not from SCF.

SCF will never offer to sell or distribute lists containing individuals’ contact information. If you receive any communication suggesting this, it is fraudulent.

If you’ve received a suspicious message claiming to be from our team, do not click any links or download attachments. We strongly recommend deleting the message immediately.

If you are unsure, please contact our office directly at

604-858-0009 to verify the communication.

Your trust and safety are important to us.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
— The SCF Team

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