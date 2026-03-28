Lots of Violations in Recent Abbotsford Vehicle Safety Check

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police) – This past Tuesday (March 24), AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit partnered with Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) and the Passenger Transportation Branch to conduct commercial vehicle safety checks in Abbotsford.

As a result of the enforcement initiative, the following occurred:

9 vehicle inspections conducted

44 violations identified

5 vehicles removed from service

1 vehicle towed

12 violation tickets issued by CVSE/Passenger Transportation Branch members

9 Notices and Orders issued

30 violation tickets issued by Traffic Enforcement Unit members (including speeding, insecure cargo, no driver’s licence, among others)