Cultus Lake’s Howden Second, Hannah Schmidt Third as Canada Extends Double Podium Streak

Gällivare Sweden, Calgary (Alpine Canada) – It was another double podium day for Canada today at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Gällivare (SWE). For the third race in a row, coming off back-to-back homes races in Craigleith (CAN), two Canadians stood on the podium again today with Reece Howden (Chilliwack, BC) taking second in the men’s race and Hannah Schmidt (Ottawa, ON) placing third in the women’s race.

Howden battled his way through the day, including making a key pass in the semifinals, to secure his ninth podium of the season. Having secured the Crystal Globe for winning the season title last week in Craigleith, Howden delivered another strong performance today.

“Canada really made it happen today,” said Howden. “We’ve been struggling a little in these conditions but today we were super-fast so really proud of the team.“

“I was a little anxious in Collingwood with the (Crystal) Globe so close, but I feel refreshed now and I was really enjoying myself in the start gate today. Stoked with the pass in the semi, really happy to be back on the podium and excited for tomorrow.”

Ski cross season wraps up Sunday, March 29 in Gällivare (SWE)

Follow Canada’s Ski Team this season on Alpine Canada’s website