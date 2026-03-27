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MUSIC – Lunatics On The Grass – Tribute to Pink Floyd – From Playing the Fraser Valley to Upcoming Gig at Vancouver’s Rio Theatre on May 16 (VIDEO)

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MUSIC – Lunatics On The Grass – Tribute to Pink Floyd – From Playing the Fraser Valley to Upcoming Gig at Vancouver’s Rio Theatre on May 16 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Joady Bell is the co-founder of a 9 piece Pink Floyd Tribute band of seasoned musicians that play over 32 songs from Pink Floyd’s album and live music catalogue ( note for note ).

They perform shows in theatre venues as we are too large a band to perform in bars or clubs. They feature original animations and visual effects at their shows.

FB page: https://www.facebook.com/LunaticsOnTheGrass?

They have a May 16th show at The Rio Theatre in Vancouver. and have previously performed at Hub International Theatre in Chilliwack as well as Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

They will be sharing the bill with the Frank Zappa tribute band Zappostrophe’.

Lunatics On The Grass

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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