Columbia Valley Road FULLY RE-OPENED After Rain and Washout Damage Near the Condos by Sunnyside Campground – MARCH 27 UPDATE

Culuts Lake (Taryn Dixon -Director, Electoral Area H – Fraser Valley Regional District) – MARCH 27 UPDATE – Dixon posted to social media on Friday March 27 – Columbia Valley Road is fully open ! Thanks to ￼MOTT, Emil Anderson, and all the crews that completed the job ￼quickly. Much appreciated.

They are now moving over to Chilliwack River Valley and will be doing road repairs up above Tamahi Bridge . It will be single lane, alternating traffic for about a week, starting Monday March 30.

UPDATE MARCH 20 – A large crew met onsite Friday morning to assess the damage and determine a repair plan. (Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT), Emil Anderson, Hydro, Telus, Fortis etc.)

The section of the road that was damaged, has many services under it. Hydro experienced some damage and repairs have started. They will take 1-2 days. Telus Fiber Optics is fine. Once Hydro has completed their repairs, the road repairs will begin. These will take 7 days or so if all goes well. A few problem trees will need to come down.

The mountain side of the road is sound and will remain open. The road is also able to handle gravel truck traffic.

Traffic will be single lane alternating 24/7 until the repair is complete. The road has been undermined to the fog line and is unstable. People are asked to avoid the area.

MARCH 19 – Taryn Dixon posted this to social media around 6:30PM March 19 – Columbia Valley road near the condos is currently single lane.

A large tree came down and undermined the road at the end of Sunnyside campground.

The road has been assessed and is deemed safe for single lane traffic.

However, if you don’t have to drive please stay home.

It looks like a big repair but I won’t have any details for a while yet.

I just wanted to let everyone know they will need to add extra travel time.