AbbyPD Issues Public Safety Notification – 46-Year-Old Stephen Bradley Ewing

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is issuing the following public safety notification in the interest of public safety.

Forty-six-year-old Stephen Bradley Ewing is scheduled for release from William Head Institution on March 30, 2026, and will be residing in the Abbotsford area.

Mr. Ewing has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm (including an offence involving a victim under 16), and overcoming resistance by choking in 2021 and 2023.



Release Conditions for Stephen Bradley Ewing:

Not to possess any technological device that would allow access to the internet unless authorized by Mr. Ewing’s parole supervisor.

If you observe Stephen Ewing violating any of these conditions, contact your local police agency immediately. For violations occurring in Abbotsford, please call 604-859-5225 or 911 in an emergency.

Must not be in the presence of children under 16 unless accompanied by a

responsible adult.

Must not attend or be near places where children under 16 are likely to gather,

including daycares, schools, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and

recreational centres.

Must not seek, obtain, or continue any employment or volunteer work that places

him in a position of trust or authority over persons under 16.

Must not be in the presence of sex trade workers.

Must not consume, purchase, or possess any drugs other than prescribed

medication taken as directed.

Must not consume, purchase, or possess alcohol.

Not to possess any technological device that would allow access to the internet

unless authorized by Mr. Ewing’s parole supervisor.

If you observe Stephen Ewing violating any of these conditions, contact your local police

agency immediately. For violations occurring in Abbotsford, please call 604-859-5225 or

911 in an emergency