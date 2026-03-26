UFV Abbotsford Invite to College of Arts Showcase Celebrating Student Learning and Future Pathways

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is opening its doors to students, families, and community members for the College of Arts Showcase, a two-day event highlighting student learning, creativity, and career pathways across the humanities and social sciences.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2 from 9:30 am to 4 pm in Building K on UFV’s Abbotsford campus, the showcase offers a welcoming space for attendees to explore academic programs, connect with faculty, students, and alumni, and experience student work firsthand.

“This showcase is about helping students see what’s possible,” says Dr. Sylvie Murray, Dean of the College of Arts. “It brings together the energy of student learning with real-world pathways, so attendees can explore their interests and imagine where those interests might lead.”

The event features a mix of interactive and informative experiences designed to support both current and prospective students:

March 31: Get inspired. Choose your path

Alumni mentor panel

Interactive, career-focused activities

Academic advising drop-in sessions.

March 31 and April 2: Discover what UFV Humanities and Social Sciences are doing

Student presentations and panel discussions

Practicum presentations and roundtables

Project showcases across disciplines including Psychology, Social Justice, Criminology, Arts and Integrated Studies, English, History, Sociology, and Anthropology.

Free and open to all, the showcase reflects UFV’s commitment to being a student-ready university by creating accessible opportunities for exploration, connection, and discovery.

Whether attendees are considering their next step, supporting a student, or simply curious about the work happening across the College of Arts, the event offers a chance to engage with ideas, people, and possibilities.

Event details:

College of Arts Showcase 2026

Tues and Thurs, March 31 and April 2 (no event April 1)

9:30 am–4 pm

UFV Abbotsford campus, Building K

Free and open to all

More information: https://blogs.ufv.ca/announce/2026/03/02/college-of-arts-showcase-2026-march-31-and-april-2/