Four Drunk Youths Tear Up Falls Golf Course

Chilliwack – Late Monday Night, March 23 (@11:45PM), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner on the Falls Golf Course.

Officers attended the area and observed a vehicle matching the description departing the location. A roadside stop was conducted, and police determined that all four occupants of the vehicle were youths who were exhibiting signs of intoxication.

The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The remaining three occupants were arrested for further investigation relating to the damage sustained by the golf course. All youths were subsequently released into the care of their respective guardians.

At this time, no charges have been laid. Further investigation is underway to ensure fulsome evidence is obtained to determine who was involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Falls Golf Course sustained significant damage.

The actions in this incident caused extensive damage to private property and posed a serious safety risk,” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener. “Our investigators are continuing to gather and assess all available evidence to ensure a thorough and complete investigation”.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.