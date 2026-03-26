Chilliwack – Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Week Wrap – March 16 to 22 – Rain Played Major Role In Quiet Week

Chilliwack (RCMP) – Rainy weather resulted in fewer calls for service this past week, allowing officers to shift toward proactive policing initiatives. Below is a snapshot of the calls for service we received and some of the proactive work completed.

Total calls for service: 726

Property Crimes: 116

Crimes Against Persons: 54

Impaired Driving: 9

Mental Health Calls: 49

Officers attended a report of a man waving what appeared to be a gun near a group of people outside a fast‑food restaurant on Yale Road. Police immediately responded to this incident using tactical measures out of an abundance of caution. The person, later identified as a youth, complied with police direction, was safely arrested, and no one was injured. The object was confirmed to be an imitation firearm. Officers spoke with the youth regarding the seriousness and risks of such behaviour. He apologized and was released, understandably embarrassed by his actions.

BC Conservation Officers called police after coming across a single‑vehicle collision on Keith Wilson Road. Officers attended the incident and met with the driver who was exhibiting signs of impairment. Samples of the driver’s breath were obtained, and results were almost three times the legal limit. The driver was released on court documents and their vehicle was impounded.



Police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a recycling centre on Parr Road. Officers located a man hiding inside a shipping container on the property. The man, who is well known to police, was found in possession of various keys belonging to unknown locks. He was arrested for Break and Enter and held for court. The property owner reported no damage and no items missing. Officers are continuing to sort through the collection of keys to determine what doors—or vehicles—they may unlock.

Police received a report of fraud in the parking lot of a business in Eagle Landing. A man approached a customer attempting to sell what he claimed was gold, stating he needed money for a plane ticket home. The gold appeared fake. The potential victim did not make a purchase, and the man left in a vehicle prior to police arrival. The suspect has not been identified. Police remind the public not to purchase valuables from strangers in parking lots or other informal settings.

Chilliwack Fire Department requested police assistance after a vehicle was found fully engulfed on the shoulder of Chilliwack Lake Road. Officers located the registered owner, who was unaware the vehicle had been stolen from their property. The incident remains under investigation.

Police responded to a report from Emergency Health Services regarding a man outside a downtown Chilliwack nightclub who was attempting to fight multiple people. Security staff had detained the man until police arrived. He was taken into custody and later transported to hospital due to increasingly erratic behaviour. No injuries were reported.

Staff at a fast‑food restaurant on Vedder Road reported that a youth entered the business and discharged bear spray before fleeing on foot. The restaurant was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported. The CCTV system was not operational at the time, and extensive patrols were unsuccessful in locating a suspect. Fortunately, the only thing made spicier that evening was the report—not the burgers. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

Proactive Work:

Curfew Checks: 20

Licensed premises checks: 9

Foot Patrols in Targeted areas: 8

Traffic Violations: 11

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Young Road and determined that the driver was prohibited from driving. The driver also showed signs of alcohol impairment. Breath samples confirmed alcohol levels above the legal limit. The driver was arrested, released on court documents, and the vehicle was impounded.

An officer observed a vehicle swerving on Ashwell Road and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and continued toward the highway. The officer observed the driver before losing sight of the vehicle. Police attended the registered owner’s residence and confirmed he was the driver. The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Prohibited Driving, then released with multiple tickets and court documents. His vehicle, which was located in his driveway, was impounded.

An officer came across a vehicle who had departed a nightclub in downtown Chilliwack and collided with a planter. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. The driver was served with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

Two vehicles were observed on Yale Road displaying behaviour consistent with drug trafficking and left the area upon noticing police. A traffic stop was conducted on one vehicle. The driver, who was prohibited from driving, was arrested. As the driver was being arrested, the passenger was observed throwing a small bag out the window. Retrieval of this item revealed it containing trafficking amounts of suspected cocaine. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a 3D printed firearm, a baton, bear spray, and assorted drug paraphernalia. The investigation remains ongoing.

Some of our traffic unit members were also out doing proactive work which resulted in 85 tickets, 10 vehicles sent for inspection, two Immediate Roadside Suspensions, and a roadside stop that resulted in the seizure of 60 grams of suspected cocaine.