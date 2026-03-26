Chilliwack RCMP – Arrest Made in Railway Avenue Assault – Victim Died from Injuries

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP has made an arrest in connection with the assault that occurred on February 21, 2026, on Railway Avenue in Chilliwack. The victim of the assault, Dwight Nelson, passed away on March 6, 2026.

Original FVN Story is here.

As a result of continued investigative efforts by the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit, Kevin Procure, a resident of Chilliwack, has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to this incident. Mr. Procure remains in custody at this time.

Investigators would like to thank members of the community and local businesses who came forward and provided information to police. This assistance was instrumental in advancing the investigation and identifying the accused.

While charges have now been laid, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who has not yet spoken with investigators and who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604‑792‑4611 and reference file number 2026‑9400.