BC Rocker Amber A Blaze Call Out for Keyboard Player and/or Guitar/Keys Player

Langley/Coquitlam/Vancouver – In late 2025, Amber A Blaze Band announced the release of their latest single, a high-energy rock anthem, recorded by Rob Begg at Marpole Studios out of Langley, that embodies the spirit of living life on your own terms.

FVN showcased Amber in this article

Amber is looking for a keyboard player or a guitarist that can also handle keyboards:

Ok here it goes.. With our 11 song album Near completion we are possibly looking for 1 or 2 additional players, I have a synth now so I need someone that can do keys parts I have written, or another guitar player that has good dynamics to handle guitar while I do keys or sometimes 2 guitars! We are expanding our sound and it’s going to get even crazier this year! We are an established act so a great opportunity for some kick ass players to get on a moving train! bonus If u are a multi instrumentalist like me, vocals are also a huge asset! Availability a must we have a shared lockout in new west we rehearse 2 times a week at..if u are interested come see us sat at the captains cabin in mission we are doing a kick ass show there with a few other cool bands.Sat March 28th, or get at me via messenger on Amber A. Blaze my personal one. Let me know what you got, your goals and avail..friends if u know someone please share must bring good high positive energy and showmanship! Amber Ablaze Band