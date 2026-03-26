UPDATE – IHIT Investigating Homicide of 69 Year Old Wayne Versfelt at Whatcom Road Park & Ride (at Homeless Camp)

Abbotsford – MARCH 26 UPDATE – In an effort to advance the investigation, IHIT is identifying the victim as 69-year-old Wayne Versfelt of Abbotsford.

Investigators believe this was an isolated and targeted incident involving residents at the encampment. Persons of interest have been identified, and homicide investigators continue their efforts in locating the individuals and to determine their roles in the shooting. While the motivation is still under investigation, the shooting is not believed to be related to gang activity or extortions.

“This is a tight-knit community, and we believe there are those with knowledge of the shooting who have yet to speak with police,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Homicide investigators are still in the area and now is the time to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

2026 IHIT 69-year-old Wayne Versfelt of Abbotsford

MARCH 24 Update: IHIT continues work in close partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Service (FIS), and the BC Coroners Services to advance this investigation.

The victim was a 69-year-old man who was a resident at the encampment. His name is not being released at this time as family notifications are still underway.

While the investigation is in its early stages, investigators believe this was an isolated and targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing; however, the incident is not believed to be related to gang activity or extortion.

“The swift response from AbbyPD was integral in securing the crime scene,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Crime scenes such as this one can be complex due to the outdoor component and exposure to the elements. You can expect investigators in the area for some time speaking with witnesses and searching the area.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ORIGINAL STORY – Late Monday evening (March 23rd, 2026, at approximately 11PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Whatcom Road Park & Ride, which currently hosts a large homeless encampment.



Upon arrival, officers secured the area and located a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital; however, despite medical efforts, he did not survive.



The investigation remains in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to determine the full circumstances of what is believed to be a targeted incident. No arrests have been made at this time.



The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1 877 551 4448.